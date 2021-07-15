Stephen Lasota Sells 7,885 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CFO Stephen Lasota sold 7,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $316,346.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

COWN stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.03. 386,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Cowen by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

