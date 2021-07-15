Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX opened at $132.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.84.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

