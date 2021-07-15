Stephens Inc. AR Has $411,000 Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,420,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period.

Shares of IYT stock opened at $256.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.98. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

