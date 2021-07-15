Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 113.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,984,000 after purchasing an additional 582,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $69,307,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 25.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 799,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,360,000 after purchasing an additional 162,678 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after purchasing an additional 159,119 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,010,000 after purchasing an additional 124,955 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,833 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,540. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $143.05 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

