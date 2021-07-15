Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LADR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $150,175.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 613,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,343,942.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $35,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,664.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,352 shares of company stock worth $1,048,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.