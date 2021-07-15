Stephens Inc. AR Takes $329,000 Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 356,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 210,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $55.89.

