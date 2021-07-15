Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,721,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,058,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Airbnb by 8,148.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 71,710 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB opened at $139.09 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.94.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,254,086 shares of company stock worth $323,938,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

