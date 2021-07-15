Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Several other research firms have also commented on STXS. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $693.71 million, a PE ratio of -93.59 and a beta of 1.55. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STXS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 112,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 40,395 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

