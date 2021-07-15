Steven O. Vondran Sells 8,046 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMT stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $282.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,652. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $282.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. United Bank grew its holdings in American Tower by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,852,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American Tower by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after buying an additional 60,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in American Tower by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 22,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

