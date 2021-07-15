Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Has $15.78 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,700 shares during the period. East West Bancorp accounts for 2.0% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,496. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.40.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

