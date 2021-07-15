Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Takes $2.20 Million Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 58,777 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $233,248.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $66,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,388 shares of company stock worth $3,976,504. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

CBNK stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,428. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $277.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.69%. On average, analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

