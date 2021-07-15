Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group makes up approximately 3.3% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of SVB Financial Group worth $26,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $587.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $212.49 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.99.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $563.04 per share, for a total transaction of $281,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,983,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,859 shares of company stock worth $5,691,359 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

