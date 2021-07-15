Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,929 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $564,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CALM opened at $35.74 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

