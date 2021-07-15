Stifel Financial Corp Buys 13,005 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 179.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,312 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,880,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,202,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,819,000 after buying an additional 225,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,155,000 after buying an additional 147,154 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 941,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,415,000 after buying an additional 663,803 shares during the period.

EWY opened at $91.28 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.83.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

