Stifel Financial Corp Buys 457 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $473,592.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.42.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $96.22 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $137.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.62.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.