Stifel Financial Corp Buys 76,500 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 411.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $58.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $279.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FREQ shares. TheStreet lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.