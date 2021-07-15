Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Premier Financial worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 125.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,340,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $26.78 on Thursday. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $999.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

