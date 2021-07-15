Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

PSCT opened at $136.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.57. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $148.66.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

