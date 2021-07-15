Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Cara Therapeutics worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CARA. TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

CARA stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $656.18 million, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,944.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.