Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,100 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,091% compared to the average volume of 512 put options.

MAPS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.16. 8,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,151. WM Technology has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $29.50.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.