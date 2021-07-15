Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,100 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,091% compared to the average volume of 512 put options.
MAPS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.16. 8,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,151. WM Technology has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $29.50.
WM Technology Company Profile
Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.