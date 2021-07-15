Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Sotera Health Put Options (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 865 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,596% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of SHC opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

