Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,844 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,217% compared to the average volume of 216 call options.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $2,113,425.00. Insiders have sold a total of 41,754 shares of company stock worth $3,108,417 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCC stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCC. DA Davidson upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

