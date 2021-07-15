Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $48.35 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

