StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 124.7% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 26,177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $22.08 on Thursday. StoneCastle Financial has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.69.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

