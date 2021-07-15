Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Shares of NASDAQ HNDL opened at $25.64 on Thursday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.39.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Company Profile
