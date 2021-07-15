Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Short Interest Update

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 969,700 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the June 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SUI opened at $181.37 on Thursday. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $132.73 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 104.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.26.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

In related news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.