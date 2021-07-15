Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.06. 170,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,250,460. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.20, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

