Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) & CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Head-To-Head Contrast

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) and Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

CMS Energy has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CMS Energy and Sunnova Energy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMS Energy $6.68 billion 2.62 $755.00 million $2.67 22.65 Sunnova Energy International $160.82 million 23.97 -$252.28 million ($1.25) -27.54

CMS Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CMS Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CMS Energy and Sunnova Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMS Energy 1 4 4 0 2.33 Sunnova Energy International 0 0 13 1 3.07

CMS Energy currently has a consensus price target of $67.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.33%. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus price target of $51.71, suggesting a potential upside of 50.20%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than CMS Energy.

Profitability

This table compares CMS Energy and Sunnova Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMS Energy 12.48% 14.74% 2.96% Sunnova Energy International -124.34% -7.31% -2.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of CMS Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CMS Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunnova Energy International beats CMS Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources. Its distribution system comprises 205 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,428 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 77,833 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 9,264 miles of underground distribution lines; 1,096 substations; and 2 battery facilities. The Gas Utility segment engages in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas, which includes 2,410 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,958 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment is involved in the independent power production and marketing, including the development and operation of renewable generation. It owns interests in independent power plants totalling 1,838 megawatts. The EnterBank segment operates an industrial bank providing unsecured installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.9 million electric and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc. engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

