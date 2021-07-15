Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.94. 167,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,794. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

