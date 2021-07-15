SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Director Garen K. Staglin Purchases 500 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $588.02 per share, for a total transaction of $294,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SIVB traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $581.01. 12,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,778. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $212.49 and a one year high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

