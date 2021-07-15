Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $8.79 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.25%. The firm had revenue of $530.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

