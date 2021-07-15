Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the June 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.0 days.
SWSDF stock remained flat at $$485.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $335.00 and a 1-year high of $524.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.78.
About Swiss Life
