Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the June 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.0 days.

SWSDF stock remained flat at $$485.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $335.00 and a 1-year high of $524.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.78.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.