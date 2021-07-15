Syscoin (SYS) Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $82.89 million and $4.68 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.69 or 0.00397641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000571 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 615,633,902 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.