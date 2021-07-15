Tachyon Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $126,782.00 (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $126,782.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

