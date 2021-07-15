Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce $244.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.00 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $88.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $965.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $825.80 million to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TALO. Citigroup began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $456,805.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,978,561 shares of company stock worth $69,859,380 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after acquiring an additional 439,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1,976.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 255,606 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 24.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,290. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

