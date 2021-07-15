Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

TGB has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.65.

TGB stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 2.56. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 146,861 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,720,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

