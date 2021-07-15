Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will report $54.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $239.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $323.00 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

TTCF traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.03. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $28.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

