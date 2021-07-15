Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSHA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $777.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after buying an additional 319,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.