Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSHA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $777.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after buying an additional 319,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.