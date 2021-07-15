TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$62.44. TC Energy shares last traded at C$61.48, with a volume of 2,674,707 shares.

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4499999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.31%.

In other news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.32, for a total transaction of C$132,014.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$278,637.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock worth $198,319.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

