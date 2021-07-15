TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,584 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,323 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Alexco Resource worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Alexco Resource stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $340.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 616.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXU. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.