TD Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,535 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Toyota Motor by 279.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $37,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TM stock opened at $180.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $118.66 and a 12 month high of $185.38.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

