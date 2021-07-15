TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,132,474 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 887,254 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,970,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

Apple stock opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $149.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

