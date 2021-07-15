TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $372,000 Position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 49.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of MTEM opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $386.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 40,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $330,084.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,542,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,104,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.