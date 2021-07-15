TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $461,000 Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,950,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 45,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 190,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

