Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Technicolor, formerly known as Thomson SA, serves as an international base of entertainment, software, and gaming customers. The Company is a leading provider of production, postproduction, and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. Technicolor engages in film processing; manufacture and distribution of DVDs (including Blu-ray Disc); and supplying set-top boxes and gateways. The Company also operates an Intellectual Property and Licensing business unit. “

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Technicolor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Technicolor stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Technicolor has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12.

Technicolor Company Profile

Technicolor SA develops, creates, and delivers products and services for the media and entertainment sectors in France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home.

