Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.03.

TECK.B opened at C$28.26 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$13.46 and a 1-year high of C$32.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

