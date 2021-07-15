Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.03.

TECK.B opened at C$28.26 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$13.46 and a 1-year high of C$32.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

