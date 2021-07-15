Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 125.5% from the June 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 722,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Teekay stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.10. 7,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,759. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $313.44 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.31. Teekay has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $282.86 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Teekay in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 29.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 181,772 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 72.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 963,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 403,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 33.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 233,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

