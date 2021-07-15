Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DNB Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $433.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,072,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 73,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 147,529 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 81,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $2,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

