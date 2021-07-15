Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $13.44. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 73,344 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ERIC. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SEB Equities raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 164,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

