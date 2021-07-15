Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Lyle Berman Buys 117,647 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Lyle Berman acquired 117,647 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $499,999.75.

Shares of TLS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 861,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 754.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.06. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

Get Telos alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Telos by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.